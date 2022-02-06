Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 59.5% in a year, essentially in line with the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend twice and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.04.

NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

