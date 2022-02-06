Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,597.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,757.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.07.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

