Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 2.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,531,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $36.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,483.44. 346,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,004. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,597.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,757.59.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

