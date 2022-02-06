Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.52.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

