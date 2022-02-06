Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $259.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $221.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

