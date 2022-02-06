Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.52.

Shares of CI stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

