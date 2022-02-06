Cigna (NYSE:CI) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $236.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $271.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.52.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.