Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $22.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.48.

Cigna stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.52.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

