Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 54,773 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,773 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 798,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,947. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.