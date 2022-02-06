Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 510,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.90% of Stratasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.58. 506,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

