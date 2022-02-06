Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 57,343 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

