Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $9.87 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,523,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 821,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

