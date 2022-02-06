Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 144.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. 3,417,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

