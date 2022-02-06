Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,877 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock worth $1,521,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.