Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Feb 6th, 2022

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,724,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

