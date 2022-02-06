Citigroup Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

loanDepot stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

