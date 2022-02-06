Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $50.48 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

