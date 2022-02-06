CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 37.34%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

