CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

