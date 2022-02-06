Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $568.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

