Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Columbus McKinnon worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 49.7% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 752.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,420,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 796,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150,240 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

