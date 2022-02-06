Comparing DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resources Connection and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 DLocal 0 5 4 0 2.44

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.78%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48% DLocal N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.90 $25.23 million $1.53 11.41 DLocal $104.14 million 42.16 $28.18 million N/A N/A

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resources Connection.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats DLocal on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

