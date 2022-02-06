Comparing NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) & Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoGames and Pop Culture Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $49.20 million 10.73 $6.51 million $0.41 58.54 Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.46 $4.27 million N/A N/A

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoGames and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats Pop Culture Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

