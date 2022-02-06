Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.83.

NYSE:CMP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

