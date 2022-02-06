Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $99,467.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $99,467.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,631.52 or 0.99773027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00073159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00252087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00326196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001329 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,446,989 coins and its circulating supply is 12,154,568 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

