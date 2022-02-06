CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of CONSOL Energy worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $839.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

