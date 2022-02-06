Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 446,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Construction Partners by 480.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.