Context Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAGU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $2,273,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at $3,520,000.

SWAGU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

