Context Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Context Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 434,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of AKICU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

