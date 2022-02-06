Context Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 434,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ARYE stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

