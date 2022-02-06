Context Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 235,000 Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,012,000.
REVEU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46.
