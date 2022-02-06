Context Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Context Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $9.88 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

