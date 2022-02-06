Copperleaf Capital LLC Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

