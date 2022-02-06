Cormark Comments on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.99.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.