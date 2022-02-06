Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

