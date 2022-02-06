Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $198.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average is $221.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.