Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $519.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.16 and its 200 day moving average is $489.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.