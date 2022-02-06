Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,039 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $452,000.

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

