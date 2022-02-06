Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

QUAL stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48.

