Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRSR opened at $19.14 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

