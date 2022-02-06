Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.90

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 44254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,941 shares of company stock worth $6,684,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

