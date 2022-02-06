Cowen Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $109.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

