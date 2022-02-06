Cowen Lowers Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target to $50.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DLX stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

