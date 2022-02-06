Cowen Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $147.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $221.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

