Cowen Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to “Outperform”

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.