Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credicorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Credicorp worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.