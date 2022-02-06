Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of American Campus Communities worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

