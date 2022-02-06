Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Hubbell worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $186.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $156.64 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

