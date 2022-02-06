Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 531.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

