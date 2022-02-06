Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €5.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.90) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($6.84).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.